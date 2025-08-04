Analyzing Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) & Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS)

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) and Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Metallus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Worthington Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Metallus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Worthington Steel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metallus and Worthington Steel”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallus $1.08 billion 0.58 $1.30 million ($0.50) -30.08 Worthington Steel $3.09 billion 0.49 $110.70 million $2.18 13.71

Worthington Steel has higher revenue and earnings than Metallus. Metallus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worthington Steel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Metallus has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worthington Steel has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Metallus and Worthington Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Worthington Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Metallus currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. Worthington Steel has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Metallus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Metallus is more favorable than Worthington Steel.

Profitability

This table compares Metallus and Worthington Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallus -2.05% 0.31% 0.20% Worthington Steel 3.58% 9.43% 5.95%

Summary

Worthington Steel beats Metallus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallus



Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About Worthington Steel



Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

