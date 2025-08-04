Contrasting Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) and GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE)

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) and GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Veralto and GlyEco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Veralto alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veralto 16.65% 41.45% 14.05% GlyEco N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Veralto shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Veralto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of GlyEco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veralto $5.36 billion 4.84 $833.00 million $3.58 29.22 GlyEco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Veralto and GlyEco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than GlyEco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veralto and GlyEco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veralto 0 4 4 1 2.67 GlyEco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Veralto currently has a consensus target price of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.00%. Given Veralto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Veralto is more favorable than GlyEco.

Summary

Veralto beats GlyEco on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions. The PQI segment offers inline printing solutions for products and packaging with marking and coding systems; marking and coding for packaged goods and related consumables; design software and imaging systems for the creation of new packaging designs; color management solutions for printed packages and consumer and industrial products; color standard services for the design industry; and a software solution that provides digital asset management, marketing resource management, and product information management. This segment sells its products and services through the Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone brands to regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation in February 2023. Veralto Corporation was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About GlyEco

(Get Free Report)

GlyEco, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of coolants, additives and related performance fluids. Its products and services include additives, ethylene glycol and antifreeze. The company was founded by Janet Carnell Lorenz, John Darc Lorenz, II and Todd L. Smith on April 21, 1997 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.