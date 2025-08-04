SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) versus Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Critical Analysis

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of SOBR Safe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of SOBR Safe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SOBR Safe has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOBR Safe $210,000.00 1.57 -$8.61 million ($307.69) -0.01 Cipher Mining $151.27 million 10.93 -$44.63 million ($0.36) -13.69

This table compares SOBR Safe and Cipher Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SOBR Safe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SOBR Safe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SOBR Safe and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOBR Safe -3,180.08% -117.88% -98.76% Cipher Mining -81.21% -17.77% -14.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SOBR Safe and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOBR Safe 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cipher Mining 0 2 10 2 3.00

Cipher Mining has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 54.67%. Given Cipher Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than SOBR Safe.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats SOBR Safe on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc., a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band. It also offers SOBRSafe, a software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution for applications in probation management, fleet and facility, alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. SOBR Safe, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

