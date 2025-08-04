Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,700 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.5%
NYSE HHH opened at $67.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HHH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.
About Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
