Critical Contrast: GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) & Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) and Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GrowGeneration and Cal-Maine Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowGeneration -28.33% -32.51% -22.75% Cal-Maine Foods 28.63% 54.81% 44.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.0% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowGeneration 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cal-Maine Foods 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GrowGeneration and Cal-Maine Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

GrowGeneration presently has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 138.48%. Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.97%. Given GrowGeneration’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GrowGeneration is more favorable than Cal-Maine Foods.

Volatility and Risk

GrowGeneration has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal-Maine Foods has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrowGeneration and Cal-Maine Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowGeneration $176.68 million 0.33 -$49.51 million ($0.84) -1.16 Cal-Maine Foods $4.26 billion 1.24 $1.22 billion $24.95 4.32

Cal-Maine Foods has higher revenue and earnings than GrowGeneration. GrowGeneration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cal-Maine Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods beats GrowGeneration on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrowGeneration

(Get Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products. It operates a chain of stores in California, Colorado, Michigan, Maine, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Montana, New York, Ohio, Mississippi, Missouri, Arizona, Rhode Island, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, and New Mexico, as well as growgeneration.com, an online superstore for cultivators, a wholesale business for resellers, HRG Distribution, and benching, racking, and storage solutions and MMI. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.