Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 31,000 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 262.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 28.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,342.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $8.73 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $741.44 million, a PE ratio of -290.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

