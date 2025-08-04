US Bancorp DE Has $11.06 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 46,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,283.7% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 265,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,945,000 after buying an additional 246,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

