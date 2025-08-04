US Bancorp DE Purchases 578 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AON were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 54.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 111.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AON stock opened at $353.09 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $322.95 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.83.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.21.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

