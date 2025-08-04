Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Short Interest Up 674.2% in July

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,000 shares, anincreaseof674.2% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance

NLTBF stock opened at C$6.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.79. Nolato AB has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$6.48.

Get Nolato AB (publ) alerts:

Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Other Nordic countries, Asia, Rest of Europe, and North America, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Nolato AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nolato AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.