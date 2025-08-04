Melrose Industries’ (MRO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.63) target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.
Melrose Industries Price Performance
Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Melrose Industries will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Alison Goligher purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($122,692.87). 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
