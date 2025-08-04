Short Interest in Positron Corp. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Grows By 500.0%

Positron Corp. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, anincreaseof500.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Positron Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of POSC stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Positron has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

Get Positron alerts:

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.