JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target to GBX 75

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 90 ($1.20) to GBX 75 ($1.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.26) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of AML opened at GBX 69.85 ($0.93) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £657.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 171 ($2.27).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX (14.60) (($0.19)) EPS for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aston Martin Lagonda Global will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Adrian Hallmark bought 199,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £149,337.75 ($198,297.37). Also, insider Nigel Boardman bought 43,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £29,674.52 ($39,403.16). Insiders have acquired a total of 355,756 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,227 over the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

