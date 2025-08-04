Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 252.0% in July

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 475,500 shares, anincreaseof252.0% from the June 30th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 935,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Up 1.3%
OTCMKTS SLVTF opened at $0.41 on Monday. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.
About Silver Tiger Metals
