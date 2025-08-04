Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 252.0% in July

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 475,500 shares, anincreaseof252.0% from the June 30th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 935,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Up 1.3%

OTCMKTS SLVTF opened at $0.41 on Monday. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

