Short Interest in Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Rises By 216.0%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 877,400 shares, anincreaseof216.0% from the June 30th total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Aurizon Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QRNNF opened at $1.75 on Monday. Aurizon has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

