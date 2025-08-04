Short Interest in Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Rises By 216.0%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 877,400 shares, anincreaseof216.0% from the June 30th total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Aurizon Price Performance
OTCMKTS:QRNNF opened at $1.75 on Monday. Aurizon has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.
Aurizon Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurizon
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.