Short Interest in Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Rises By 200.0%

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,000 shares, agrowthof200.0% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 822,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rio2 Stock Up 0.5%
RIOFF opened at C$1.08 on Monday. Rio2 has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75.
About Rio2
