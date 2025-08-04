Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.57.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $279.34 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.80.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.86%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

