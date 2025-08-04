US Bancorp DE Has $15.69 Million Stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Fortive worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Fortive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Fortive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Fortive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fortive by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Fortive Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of FTV opened at $46.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.