iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Reduced by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 242,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $98.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

