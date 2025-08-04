Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Trimmed by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock opened at $128.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $132.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

