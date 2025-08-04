Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 399,658 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,658 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 546,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,427,000 after purchasing an additional 344,095 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,039,000 after purchasing an additional 289,484 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 54.2% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 805,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 283,299 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,036,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after purchasing an additional 172,082 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 186,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 149,237 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares in the company, valued at $495,492. The trade was a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.20.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $148.78 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.93.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

