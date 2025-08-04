Wells Financial Advisors INC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,654,000 after buying an additional 15,839,453 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,406,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,349,000 after buying an additional 2,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,511,000 after buying an additional 2,237,528 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,343,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,267,000 after buying an additional 1,305,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,408,000 after buying an additional 1,083,736 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

