Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $192,147,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49,307.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 500,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,753,000 after purchasing an additional 499,489 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,365,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,233,000 after purchasing an additional 308,168 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,497,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,269,000 after buying an additional 142,680 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 195,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after buying an additional 131,977 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $250.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.43. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.65 and a 52-week high of $259.98.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

