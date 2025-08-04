Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 15.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $58,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after buying an additional 2,201,760 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,088,000 after buying an additional 1,741,949 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,463,000 after buying an additional 1,044,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,163,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.