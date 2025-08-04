TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Generac by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $193.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $197.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

