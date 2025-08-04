iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of IVV opened at $624.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $615.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.91. The company has a market cap of $629.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $642.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.