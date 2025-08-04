Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,199 Shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 54.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 373,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 131,291 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Price Performance

VOD opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Vodafone Group PLC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 660.0%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Vodafone Group Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.