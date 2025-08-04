First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.1998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

