Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $202.38 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.50.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

