Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

