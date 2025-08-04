Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.9% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 301,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 40,311 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,718,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,759,000 after buying an additional 64,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 52,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

BBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -183.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

