NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $12,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $214.75 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.03. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.