Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.28% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AADR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the fourth quarter worth $969,000.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ AADR opened at $77.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Cuts Dividend

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1979 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.