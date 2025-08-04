Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,759 Tema Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:VOLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tema Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:VOLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of Tema Electrification ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tema Electrification ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOLT opened at $27.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 million and a P/E ratio of 245.55. Tema Electrification ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

The Tema Electrification ETF (VOLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund actively invests in a concentrated portfolio of companies worldwide that are positioned to benefit from the electrification megacycle. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. VOLT was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by Tema.

