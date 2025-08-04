Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Price Performance

GRDN stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardian Pharmacy Services

In related news, insider Fred Burke sold 138,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $2,796,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 413,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,463.04. This represents a 25.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. sold 651,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $13,133,312.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,939,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,710.72. The trade was a 25.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,344,912 shares of company stock worth $228,713,426. 63.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

