Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $22.86 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $22,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,615,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,825,000 after buying an additional 314,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,320,000 after buying an additional 55,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of BR opened at $244.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.29 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.