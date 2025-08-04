38,518 Shares in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $64.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.64.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 236.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W.P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.