Sfmg LLC Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,020.29. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,558. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $153.89 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.17 and a 12-month high of $161.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

