Sfmg LLC Raises Position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 46.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 222.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 15.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,480,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.91 million, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $122.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 488.89%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Granite Ridge Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,261,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,024.46. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 18,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,298.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,976.85. The trade was a 13.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 46,896 shares of company stock worth $270,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

