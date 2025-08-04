Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $188.41 million for the quarter.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 485,436 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $20,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Stories

