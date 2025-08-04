Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 322.67%. On average, analysts expect Tango Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $707.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.64. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,983 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 352,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 257,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 506,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 111,791 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

