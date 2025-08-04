Sfmg LLC Sells 330 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 159,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in TJX Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 55,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1%

TJX Companies stock opened at $125.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.