Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $79.67 million for the quarter. Chatham Lodging Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.030 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.360 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $324.74 million, a P/E ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 1.50. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $10.00.

Chatham Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Chatham Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 35.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

