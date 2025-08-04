Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,092,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,729 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Southern by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 39,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 44,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

