MKS (MKSI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect MKS to post earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $931.05 million for the quarter. MKS has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.840 EPS.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. MKS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MKS to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKS Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $92.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.15. MKS has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $125.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

MKS Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. MKS’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

In other MKS news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,955. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MKS stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.40% of MKS worth $21,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MKS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MKS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

