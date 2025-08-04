Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.12) per share and revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.15). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 97.17% and a negative net margin of 5,972.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virgin Galactic stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Virgin Galactic worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

