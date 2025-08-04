Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $327,000 Position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 22,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 160,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $133.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.07. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.