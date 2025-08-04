Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 73 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,091.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,040.67 and a 200 day moving average of $981.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,130.66.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

