Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Mattias Stetz Sells 30,000 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 291,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,284.30. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $370,250.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $311,750.00.

On Thursday, May 8th, Mattias Stetz sold 533 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $6,401.33.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 1.90. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,675,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after acquiring an additional 121,992 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 135,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

