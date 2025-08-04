HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 117.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 53.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 35.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 73.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Southern Copper Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:SCCO opened at $91.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 270.0%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

