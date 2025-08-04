6,271,529 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Bought by Boulay Financial Advisors LLC

Boulay Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,271,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,067,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF comprises about 46.8% of Boulay Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

